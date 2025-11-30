Netanyahu seeks pardon to end 6-year corruption case, says Israel ‘faces enormous challenges’ and trial ‘tears us apart’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (November 30 formally asked President Isaac Herzog to grant him a pardon from ongoing corruption charges in a bid to halt a six-year trial.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said the request was driven by national interest, not personal gain.

“The State of Israel is facing enormous challenges,” he said. “The continuation of the trial is tearing us apart from within, arousing fierce divisions, intensifying rifts.”

His office confirmed that a detailed letter from his lawyer and a personal letter had been submitted to the president’s legal department. Herzog’s office called it an “extraordinary request” carrying “significant implications.”

Netanyahu cites strain of court schedule Netanyahu argued that the requirement for him to testify three times a week made it nearly impossible to run the country during a period of regional upheaval.

“Three times a week is an impossible requirement,” he said, adding that while he wanted to continue until acquittal, “the security and political reality — the national interest — dictate otherwise.”

He said ending the trial would help “lower the flames and promote the broad reconciliation that our country so desperately needs.”

Charges against Netanyahu Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to face trial, charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. He is accused of accepting luxury gifts worth more than $260,000 from wealthy benefactors and seeking favorable media coverage in exchange for political favors.

He denies wrongdoing, calling the case a political “witch hunt” led by the media, police and judiciary.

The trial has been repeatedly delayed during his handling of the fallout from the Hamas-led attacks of October 2023.

Opposition denounces move The request immediately drew sharp condemnation from opposition leaders.

Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid said Herzog must reject the application unless Netanyahu accepts responsibility.

“You cannot grant him a pardon without an admission of guilt, an expression of remorse and an immediate retirement from political life,” Lapid said.

Opponents argue that granting a pardon to a sitting prime minister without a conviction would weaken Israel’s democratic institutions and signal that leaders are above the law.

Trump’s influence The development comes weeks after US President Donald Trump publicly urged Israel to pardon Netanyahu. Earlier this month, Trump sent a letter to Herzog calling the corruption case a “political, unjustified prosecution.”

Herzog has said he will assess the request only after receiving all legal opinions.

What next Netanyahu’s two-part request will first be reviewed by the Justice Ministry before being forwarded to the president’s legal advisers, who will prepare recommendations for Herzog.

Herzog is not bound by a deadline, but any decision — approval or rejection.

Also Read | Trump orders closure of airspace around Venezuela, raising fears of US attack