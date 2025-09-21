Netanyahu slams UK, Australia, Canada for recognising Palestine: ‘You are giving a huge reward to terrorism’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted angrily to the UK, Australia, and Canada’s coordinated decision to formally recognize a Palestinian state, ruling out its establishment.

Advertisement

“A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River,” Netanyahu declared. “You are giving a huge reward to terrorism … It will not happen.”

He hinted at possible retaliatory steps, including annexing parts of the West Bank. Israel’s formal response, he said, would follow his meetings at the UN General Assembly and with US President Donald Trump later this week.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed the stance: “The days when Britain and other countries would determine our future are over … the only answer to this anti-Israeli move is sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and removing the foolish idea of a Palestinian state from the agenda forever.”

Opposition blames Netanyahu government Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized both the recognition and Netanyahu’s handling of diplomacy.

Advertisement

“The unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state is a reward for terrorism, but also the result of government failure,” Lapid said on X.

“A functioning Israeli government could have prevented this … The government that brought upon us the worst security disaster in our history is now also bringing the most severe diplomatic crisis.”

UK, Australia, Canada recognise Palestine The UK, Australia, and Canada formally recognized a Palestinian state on Sunday in a coordinated initiative reflecting growing frustration with Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza and continued expansion of West Bank settlements. The move adds the three Commonwealth nations to over 150 countries that already recognize Palestine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the recognition was aimed at reviving hope for peace.

Advertisement

“Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as prime minister of this great country that the United Kingdom formally recognizes the state of Palestine,” Starmer said in a video message.

He stressed that the decision was not a reward for Hamas, which carried out the October 7, 2023, attacks:

“We recognized the state of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people. Today we join over 150 countries who recognize a Palestinian state also.”

Palestinian leadership hails recognition Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the move as a step toward peace.

“It allows the State of Palestine to live side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace, and good neighbourliness,” Abbas said, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Advertisement

The militant group Hamas also praised the recognition, calling it the result of Palestinian “struggle, steadfastness, and sacrifices.” It urged the international community to isolate Israel and “escalate punitive measures” against its leaders.

Divisions in the UK The recognition has triggered political divisions in Britain. Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch condemned the move, saying:

“We will all rue the day this decision was made … Rewarding terrorism with no conditions whatsoever put in place for Hamas. It leaves hostages languishing in Gaza and does nothing to stop the suffering of innocent people caught in this war.”

The decision comes amid nearly two years of war in Gaza that has killed more than 65,000 people, displaced much of its population, and created a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. Last week, UN Human Rights Council experts accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza—allegations Israel rejected as “distorted and false.”