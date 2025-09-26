Netanyahu turns ‘showman’ at UN, issues 'finish the job' warning against Hamas, lauds Trump: 10 points

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a defiant speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday, turning to props and visual aids and issuing a stern warning to the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, amid the Gaza war. "Lay down your arms. Let my people go. Free the hostages, all of them...Free the hostages now," he said in his US address.

Moreover, "in an unprecedented action," Netanyahu also announced that his message at the UN was broadcast LIVE to Gaza residents via "massive loudspeakers" and telephones. "My words are now also being carried. They're streamed live to the cell phones of Gazans," he said.

The Israeli PM delivered the speech as over 100 delegates from multiple nations walked out of the UN General Assembly hall en masse as he began speaking.

Netanyahu's UN speech: Here are top 10 quotes by Israeli PM: 1. ‘Finish the job’: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told world leaders on Friday that Israel “must finish the job” against Hamas in Gaza “as fast as possible.” He vowed that Israel is "not done yet" in its war against Hamas.

2. Netanyahu, the showman: As he has often in the past, Netanyahu held up a visual aid — a map of the region titled “THE CURSE.” He marked it up with a large marker. Later, he pinned a QR code onto his suit jacket and held up a board with a multiple-choice question that he read to the audience.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the UN General Assembly.

3. On Genocide: He denied accusations of "genocide" in Gaza and using "starvation" as a tactic, insisting Israel was actually feeding the people of the devastated Palestinian territory. "If there are Gazans who don't have enough food, it's because hamas is stealing it," he said.

4. On Palestinian statehood: Responding to countries' recent decisions to recognise Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu said: “Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere.”

Calling it a "mark of shame," Netanyahu said: "You know what message the leaders who recognise the Palestinian state this week sent to the Palestinians? It's a very clear message: murdering Jews pays off."

He insisted that Israel “will not allow you to shove a terrorist state down our throats”, adding that he does not stand alone: “My opposition to a Palestinian state is not simply my policies, or my Government's policy. It's the policy of the State and people of the State of Israel,” he said.

His statement came as the UK, France, Australia and Canada recently joined a number of countries in extending recognition to a Palestinian state, while calls for a ceasefire have dominated interventions at this year's UNGA.

5. ‘Privately thank us’: Netanyahu made a bold claim, saying, "I want to tell you a secret behind closed doors, many of the leaders who publicly condemn us, privately thank us."

He added, "They tell me how much they value Israel's superb intelligence services that have prevented, time and again, terrorist attacks in their capitals, time and again, saving countless lives."

6. On Iran conflict: The world must not allow Iran to rebuild its nuclear and military programs, Netanyahu said on Friday, a day before the United Nations is set to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

He lauded joint Israeli and American operations during the 12-day conflict with Iran in June, which he said dealt a decisive blow to Tehran's military capabilities while resulting in heavy casualties, including among civilians.

"Our daring pilots neutralised Iran's missile defences and took control of the skies over Tehran. Israeli fighter pilots and American B-2 pilots bombed Iran's nuclear enrichment sites," he declared, calling the campaign unprecedented. "This war will go down in the annals of military history."

7. Praise for Trump: The Israeli leader went on to commend US President Donald Trump for his role during the confrontation. Netanyahu said, “For his bold and decisive action...President Trump and I promised to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and we delivered on that promise.”

8. ‘Paged Hezbollah’: Netanyahu admitted that Israel has hammered Houthis, crushed bulk of Hamas and crippled Hezbollah. Referring to a recent operation in Lebanon, Netanyahu remarked, "You remember those beepers, the pagers, we paged Hezbollah, and believe me, they got the message."

9. LIVE UN speech for Hamas, hostages: Netanyahu also addressed hostages from rostrum. Speaking in Hebrew, the Israeli PM directed his remarks to the hostages still held in Gaza: "We've not forgotten you — not even for a second."

He said he had loudspeakers placed at the Israeli side of the Gaza border to broadcast the address into the Palestinian enclave in hopes that hostages would hear his vow that his government will not rest until they are free.

