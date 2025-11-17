Netanyahu vows to disarm Hamas ‘easy or hard way’ amid reports US may ease peace plan conditions

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back, insisting Israel would ensure Hamas is stripped of its weapons regardless of any change in Washington’s position.

Reports in Israeli media suggested the United States is considering removing the requirement for Hamas to disarm from President Donald Trump’s 20-point Middle East peace plan. According to the Times of Israel, the White House has found it difficult to secure international commitments for peacekeeping troops who would enforce Gaza’s demilitarization.

“In the 20-point plan, and in any other case, this area will be demilitarized and Hamas will be disarmed — either the easy way or the hard way,” Netanyahu said during his weekly cabinet meeting.

“That is what I have said, and that is what President Trump has also said.”

Ongoing ceasefire uncertainty The remarks come as questions persist over the stability of the fragile Gaza ceasefire. Hamas has repeatedly maintained it will not relinquish weapons or authority in Gaza until a clear path to Palestinian statehood is guaranteed — a condition Netanyahu continues to reject outright.

Trump insists on consequences for Hamas President Trump has repeatedly warned Hamas to disarm or face “severe consequences,” stressing that an international coalition would be deployed to enforce Gaza’s demilitarization under his peace plan.

UN Security Council vote on Monday Attention now shifts to Monday’s UN Security Council vote, where member states will consider adopting Trump’s peace deal. The draft resolution says “the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway” to Palestinian statehood once the war ends.

Israel seeks to dilute statehood language Israeli media reported that Israel is lobbying the US and other UNSC members to soften the wording on Palestinian statehood. Netanyahu reiterated his long-standing opposition to such a move.

“Our opposition to a Palestinian state anywhere west of the Jordan River exists, is firm, and has not changed whatsoever,” he said.