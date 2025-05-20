Netanyahu vows to ‘take control of all’ of Gaza; UK, France, Canada threaten action against Israel | Top 10 points

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the UK, France, Canada for opposing Israel's military action in Gaza. The leaders of Britain, France and Canada had on Monday condemned Israel's "egregious actions" in Gaza and warned of joint action if it did not halt a heightened military offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Also Read | Vance backs out of Israel visit as Gaza offensive escalates: Report

Meanwhile, Israel vowed that it will "take control" of the whole of Gaza as it intensified attacks across the territory, where aid entered for the first time in over two months after the easing of a total blockade.

Here's all the latest you need to know about the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza: