Netanyahu vows to ‘take control of all’ of Gaza; UK, France, Canada threaten action against Israel | Top 10 points

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the UK, France, Canada for opposing Israel's military action in Gaza. The leaders of Britain, France and Canada had on Monday condemned Israel's "egregious actions" in Gaza and warned of joint action if it did not halt a heightened military offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vance backs out of Israel visit as Gaza offensive escalates: Report

Meanwhile, Israel vowed that it will "take control" of the whole of Gaza as it intensified attacks across the territory, where aid entered for the first time in over two months after the easing of a total blockade.

Here's all the latest you need to know about the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza:

Israel said Monday it would "take control" of the whole of Gaza. In a video posted on Telegram, Netanyahu said that "the fighting is intense and we are making progress". He added, “We will take control of all the territory of the strip.” Israel's military said on Monday it had struck "160 terror targets" in Gaza over the past day. Gaza's civil defence agency said 91 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the territory on Monday. Netanyahu said that Israel "will not give up. But in order to succeed, we must act in a way that cannot be stopped", justifying to his hardline supporters the decision to resume aid. A group of 22 countries, including France, Britain, Canada, Japan and Australia, said in a joint statement that Gaza's population "faces starvation" and "must receive the aid they desperately need". The leaders of Britain, France and Canada issued a harsh condemnation of Israel's conduct of the war, slamming its "egregious actions" in Gaza, particularly the expanded offensive and the "wholly inadequate" resumption of aid. They warned of “concrete actions”, including sanctions, if Israel does not halt its offensive. Netanyahu called their joint statement a "huge prize" for Hamas. In a strongly worded post on X, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to achieving "total victory" against Hamas, aligning with US President Donald Trump's vision for resolving the conflict. Netanyahu said, “By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottowa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.” The Israeli Prime Minister also outlined conditions for ending the war. He said,"Israel accepts President Trump's vision and urges all European leaders to do the same. The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled, and Gaza is demilitarised. No nation can be expected to accept anything less, and Israel certainly won't." Israel, facing mounting criticism over the humanitarian crisis, announced it would let limited aid into Gaza and said the first five trucks entered Monday carrying supplies "including food for babies". PM Netanyahu said aid had resumed because "images of mass starvation" could harm the legitimacy of Israel's war effort. Hamas' October 2023 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures. Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza including 34 the military says are dead. Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry said Monday at least 3,340 people have been killed since Israel resumed strikes on March 18, taking the war's overall toll to 53,486. (With inputs from agencies)