Netanyahu war cabinet ends Al Jazeera operations amid Gaza war, Israeli police leads raid against media organisation
Israeli police raided Al Jazeera's Jerusalem hotel office following government decision to shut down its local operations, citing threat to national security. Al Jazeera condemned the move as a 'criminal action' and reserved the right to pursue legal action.
Israeli police raided a Jerusalem hotel room used by Al Jazeera as its de facto office on Sunday following a government decision to shut down the Qatari-owned TV station's local operations, an Israeli official and an Al Jazeera source told Reuters.
