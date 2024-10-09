Netanyahu warns of ‘Gaza-like situation’ in Lebanon; Biden dials Israeli PM to discuss response to Iran attack

Netanyahu warned Lebanon of dire consequences if it continues to support Hezbollah — urging citizens to reclaim their country to avoid a long and destructive war. His remarks precede a call with President Biden regarding amn Israeli response to the recent Iranian attack.

Published9 Oct 2024, 07:04 PM IST
People demonstrate to mark one year of the war between Hamas and Israel in front of the White House
People demonstrate to mark one year of the war between Hamas and Israel in front of the White House(AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted an ominous fate for Lebanon on Wednesday if its citizens continued to support the Hezbollah. The assertion came ahead of a scheduled call with US President Joe Biden to discuss a potential response to an Iranian attack earlier this month.

"You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza. I say to you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end. You stand at a significant crossroads ... Stand up and take back your country. If you don't, Hezbollah will continue to try to fight Israel from densely populated areas at your expense. It doesn't care if Lebanon is dragged into a wider war," Netanyahu said in a video address directed to the people of Lebanon.

Biden and Netanyahu will reportedly speak over the phone on Wednesday as Tel Aviv gears up to launch a response to last week's missile attack by Iran. The call will be their first since August 21 and comes amid reported tensions between their administrations. Israel had launched its offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon during this seven-week gap.

Also Read | Oil sheds 5% over ceasefire talks in Lebanon amid Israel-Iran war; Brent at $77

Meanwhile Hezbollah has dropped its demand for a truce in Gaza as a condition for reaching a ceasefire in Lebanon.

"We support the political efforts led by (Parliament Speaker Nabih) Berri under the banner of achieving a ceasefire. Once the ceasefire is firmly established and diplomacy can reach it, all other details will be discussed and decisions will be made collaboratively," CNN quoted Hezbollah Deputy Secretery General Naim Qassem as saying.

The Times of Israel cited an Israeli television Channel 12 report on Tuesday to indicate that the United States and Arab states have launched covert talks with Iran for a comprehensive ceasefire aimed at calming all war fronts at once.

Also Read | Iran minister tours site on Netanyahu’s hitlist amid bombing, says ‘not afraid’

(With inputs from agencies)

