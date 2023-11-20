Netanyahu's popularity plummets amid Gaza war, future as Israeli PM uncertain
Netanyahu's refusal to stop the war unless Hamas is 'eliminated' has earned him the ire of Israeli Jews, and 94% of the population believes his government is partially to blame for the events of October 7.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may get the war he wants to ‘eliminate’ Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza, killing thousands in the process, however, once the animosity of the Israel-Hamas war dies down, Netanyahu's future as the premiere of Israel seems bleak.