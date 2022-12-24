Harry & Meghan , the Netflix documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle life and romance, has not been received well in the Royal Family. However, there is one person who is supporting The Duke and The Duchess of Sussex on this. It’s none other than Harry’s cousin, Princess Beatrice.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York's elder daughter, are parents to Beatrice. She is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and a niece of King Charles III. She is currently tenth in line to the British throne.

Beatrice allowed Netflix to film inside the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cottage for Harry & Meghan. The series has not received good reviews either from critics or from common audiences. On IMDB, it has a 4.5 rating while it has scored 38% on the tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. It means just 38% critics have written positive reviews about the show.

Also Read: Teaser of Netflix documentary on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle faces ridicule

The second part of the eagerly anticipated Harry and Meghan docuseries, consisting of the final three episodes, debuted on Netflix on December 15 after the first three episodes debuted on December 8. The episodes covered everything from Meghan Markle's time with the Royal Family to the effects of Megxit - her and Prince Harry's departure.

Intimate information about everything from their childhoods to the discriminatory media coverage Meghan endured in the UK were exposed in the documentary, which also contained behind-the-scenes pictures illuminating Meghan and Prince Harry's romance.

It was earlier reported that, after the Netflix docuseries about Harry and Meghan was released, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton became upset with her brother-in-law Harry. Harry and Kate were reported to be close. That is why Kate seems to be more upset than usual. Prince William, however, has no plans to retaliate by telling his side of the story. The Prince of Wales has chosen to remain “dignified" about it.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle destroying Royal Family to make fortune

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given permission by Princess Beatrice to film in the Queen's cottage, Y Bwthyn Bach, situated next to Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Princess Beatrice received it as a gift from Queen Elizabeth II in 2010, and she oversaw a one-year refurbishment. As per reports, One of the few Royals remaining in contact with Harry and Meghan even after the documentary is Beatrice.