Netflix down for more than 11,000 US users

Netflix down for more than 11,000 US users1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
- Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.
Netflix Inc. is down for more than 11,000 users in the United States on late Sunday, according outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.
As per Downdetector, the glitch was seen from 5am and ended by 6.49 am.
The outage delayed the stream of the much awaited Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion. The show hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, was to stream from Los Angeles starting at 5 pm Pacific (5:30 am IST). Netflix subscribers were able to join a waiting room for the show 10 minutes before the start time — and those who did were still there an hour later.
The show finally started airing — seemingly live — at around 6:16 p.m. Pacific, although some Netflix users still reported difficulties accessing the content.
“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix tweeted at 6:29 p.m. Pacific. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."
For fans who have watched Love Is Blind season 4, the reunion is a must-see. The scheduled appearances of the five couples, including Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze, Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, and Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, make the reunion even more intriguing.
(With inputs from agencies)
