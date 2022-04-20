Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade. The streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of 2022. Reacting to the news, Tesla boss Elon Musk said the "woke mind virus" is making Netflix unwatchable.

“The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable," Elon Musk tweeted. He was responding to a post stating that this was the first time in 10 years that Netflix has seen such a fall in subscribers.

Netflix shares lost a quarter of their value Tuesday after the company revealed its ranks of subscribers shrank in the first quarter of this year.

The tech firm reported a net income of $1.6 billion in the recently ended quarter, compared to $1.7 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The company blamed the quarter-over-quarter erosion on the suspension of its service in Russia due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Netflix ended the first quarter of this year with 221.6 million subscribers, slightly less than the final quarter of last year.