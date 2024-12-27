Netflix achieved a streaming milestone with nearly 65 million US viewers for two NFL games on Christmas. The Ravens vs. Texans game averaged 24.3 million viewers, while the Chiefs vs. Steelers game had 24.1 million.
Netflix set a new streaming record this week as nearly 65 million people in the US watched two NFL games on Christmas. The Nielsen data indicated that the Baltimore Ravens’ victory over the Houston Texans averaged 24.3 million viewers while the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Pittsburgh Steelers averaged 24.1 million.