Netflix, struggling with low subscriber gain, will take strict measures to tackle password-sharing2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Netflix will begin cracking down on viewers who share someone else’s account.
Netflix is set to crack down on US customers who share their accounts with others, with plans to charge such users, in a move that could see an increase in growth in the latter half of the year. The streaming giant has been testing ways to reduce account sharing in Latin America, where it has already rolled out a plan to charge users in four territories.
