Following the surprise visit of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Netherlands, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte pledged F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Mark Rutte said the jets will be sent to Ukraine pilots who are trained for the aircraft, a Bloomberg report said.

The development comes as Denmark and the Netherlands received a green signal from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to send their F-16s to Ukraine. Mark Rutte, who decided to quit politics after serving as the longest prime minister of the Netherlands said that nothing will change and the Hague’s stance on Ukraine and the caretaker cabinet will continue to support Ukraine's military effort.

Currently, the Netherlands has a total of 42 F-16 planes, out of which 24 are in use and cannot be transferred to Ukraine till at least 2024. Denmark has not laid out the clear details of when it plans to send the fighter jets but reports from the country suggest that it wants to hold on to its 30 jets till 2024. Denmark has ordered 27 new F-35 Joint Striker Fighters from Lockheed Martin.

Ukraine pilots are currently undergoing training in Netherlands and Denmark the officials have claimed that the completion of training will take 6 to 8 months. “This is another step towards strengthening Ukraine’s air shield," Ukraine's President said.

NATO continues to support war-torn Ukraine

The NATO allies are maintaining their support for the war-torn Ukraine with Germany also announcing that it will provide Kyiv with aid $5.4 billion a year. Finance Minister Christian Lindner affirmed that the country will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Sweden on Saturday to kick off a fresh round of talks around the weapons systems support to Ukraine to bolster its defence against the invading forces of Russia. The weapon aid can really provide a boost to a slow-moving offensive to take back land occupied by Russia.