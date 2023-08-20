Netherlands, Denmark set to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in historic decision1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 07:24 PM IST
The development comes as Denmark and the Netherlands received a green signal from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to send their F-16s to Ukraine
Following the surprise visit of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Netherlands, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte pledged F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Mark Rutte said the jets will be sent to Ukraine pilots who are trained for the aircraft, a Bloomberg report said.