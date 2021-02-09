Netherlands extends Covid-19 curfew until 3 March

Netherlands extends Covid-19 curfew until 3 March1 min read . 06:03 AM IST
- 'The curfew has been extended until Wednesday, March 3, 4:30,' the cabinet said
- The Netherlands imposed a curfew on January 23 from 9 pm to 4:30 am
Moscow: The curfew in the Netherlands over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has been extended until March 3, the country's government said in a statement.
"The curfew has been extended until Wednesday, March 3, 4:30," the cabinet said.
"This measure is necessary because new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus are occurring more often in the Netherlands. This could lead to a new surge in infections," it said.
On February 23, the cabinet will decide whether the restrictive measures on COVID-19, including curfew, will be changed.
The Netherlands imposed curfew on January 23 from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.. Violators face a fine of 95 euros (USD 114).
Earlier, the country extended the almost total lockdown introduced on December 15, 2020, until February 9, 2021. All shops in the country are closed, except for those selling food and essential goods. Also, restaurants and cafes, museums and theaters, amusement parks and zoos, casinos and saunas, swimming pools, sports facilities, catering points, hairdressers, beauty salons and tattoo parlors were closed.
From December 16, 2020, all educational institutions, including schools and universities, were transferred to remote operation. (ANI/Sputnik)
