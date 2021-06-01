Travellers from these nations are can enter the Netherlands again from 1 June, provided they test negative for Covid-19 prior to their departure, and follow the quarantine guidelines upon arrival.
However, there is still a European Union ban on non-EU travellers from countries where the Covid-19 situation is considered very high risk. A number of people are exempted from this ban, including family members of EU residents, students, and business travelers.
In addition, the Netherlands has imposed mandatory quarantine laws with effect from 1 June.
Last month, the Netherlands had suspended all passenger flights arriving from India amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The flight ban was announced after the Cabinet received new advice from public health agency RIVM, NL Times reported citing Infrastructure Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen in a letter to Parliament.