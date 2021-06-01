Subscribe
Netherlands lifts ban on passenger flights from India. Details here

Netherlands lifts ban on passenger flights from India. Details here

A Cathay Pacific Airways passenger flight takes off at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China.
1 min read . 06:45 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Travellers from these nations are can enter the Netherlands again from 1 June, provided they test negative for Covid-19 prior to their departure, and follow the quarantine rules upon arrival

The Deutch government today lifted the ban on passenger flights from India, and other countries including South America, Central America, and South Africa.

"As of 1 June 2021, there is no longer a ban on flights from India, South Africa and the countries in Central and South America," the Deutch government website notification read.

Travellers from these nations are can enter the Netherlands again from 1 June, provided they test negative for Covid-19 prior to their departure, and follow the quarantine guidelines upon arrival.

However, there is still a European Union ban on non-EU travellers from countries where the Covid-19 situation is considered very high risk. A number of people are exempted from this ban, including family members of EU residents, students, and business travelers.

In addition, the Netherlands has imposed mandatory quarantine laws with effect from 1 June.

Last month, the Netherlands had suspended all passenger flights arriving from India amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The flight ban was announced after the Cabinet received new advice from public health agency RIVM, NL Times reported citing Infrastructure Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen in a letter to Parliament.

