Home / News / World /  Netherlands plans to shut Europe’s largest gasfield in 2023: Report
Back

The Netherlands seeks to shutter Europe’s biggest gasfield this year because of safety concerns, the Financial Times reported, citing government officials.

The Dutch government plans to close the earthquake-prone Groningen gasfield by Oct. 1, but will monitor to see if there’s a gas shortage in Europe after this winter, the FT cited Hans Vijlbrief, state secretary for mining, as saying. If needed, it could remain operating until October 2024, Vijlbrief added.

The gasfield, located in Netherland’s north-east region close to the German border, has only been producing a fraction of its capacity, the report cited Vijlbrief as saying. Still, production continued as the government came under pressure to ramp up extraction last summer as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused a major gas shortage in Europe, it said.

A parliamentary inquiry is set to confirm that previous governments covered up the fact that gas extraction was causing earthquakes and findings will be presented next month, according to the report.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout