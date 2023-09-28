Netherlands shooting: 2 dead, 1 injured in twin shooting incidents in Rotterdam
Netherlands shooting: Two people were killed and one 14-year-old was seriously injured in the Rotterdam area of Netherlands after a gunman opened fire in a classroom at a university hospital campus and a nearby house on Thursday. As per a Reuters report, the police has arrested 32-year-old accused and fires had broken out at both locations.