Netherlands shooting: 2 dead, 1 injured in twin shooting incidents in Rotterdam

Netherlands shooting: Two people were killed and one 14-year-old was seriously injured in the Rotterdam area of Netherlands after a gunman opened fire in a classroom at a university hospital campus and a nearby house on Thursday. As per a Reuters report, the police has arrested 32-year-old accused and fires had broken out at both locations.

According to Police Chief Fred Westerbeke, a 32-year-old man, who is a student hailing from Rotterdam, donned a bulletproof vest before carrying out a fatal shooting. He shot dead a 39-year-old woman and inflicted severe injuries upon her 14-year-old daughter. Subsequently, the shooter proceeded to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center, where he fatally shot a 46-year-old man, identified as a teacher working at the academic hospital.

The police is still scanning the area searching for the possible victims or people hiding and the exact number of victims is not clear at the moment. In videos that are doing rounds on social media police can seen asking students to evacuate the area when heavily armed arrest units arrived. In one of the videos, a handcuffed individual was seen donning what seemed to be camouflage pants.

"The two shooting incidents in Rotterdam have resulted in fatalities. We will first inform family and relatives and will explain more later," the police said on platform X (formerly Twitter).

Very dark day The police said that there are no indications of any second shooter. It added that families of the victims have been informed.

Caretaker Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgöz reacted to the shooting incident in Rotterdam and said "this is a very dark day," a report by newspaper de Telegraaf said.

