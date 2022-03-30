Netherlands to join hands with India on global water pact

“India and the Netherlands are amazing partners in demonstrating what works, showing the commitment behind what works and in the opportunity to scale that up and put that on the UN agenda as a ‘global water pact,’" said Ovink. He said that all such initiatives from around the world such as India’s Jal Jeevan Mission and the commitments of national governments would make up the global action agenda on water. He said the three-day UN conference starting 22 March 2023 would be one of action agenda, rather than just calling for action. The conference will be co-hosted by Tajikistan and the Netherlands.

