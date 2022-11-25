FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Ecuador prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . 08:48 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: A win in the Netherlands vs Ecuador match will decide who will enter the next round from Group A.
FIFA World Cup 2022: A win in the Netherlands vs Ecuador match will decide who will enter the next round from Group A.
On November 25, Netherlands and Ecuador will have their second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. In the Group A match, both teams are coming from an identical position as they won their first matches with an identical score (2-0). The Netherlands beat Senegal, which put up a strong fight, while Ecuador comfortably defeated host Qatar - arguably the weakest team in the tournament.
On November 25, Netherlands and Ecuador will have their second match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. In the Group A match, both teams are coming from an identical position as they won their first matches with an identical score (2-0). The Netherlands beat Senegal, which put up a strong fight, while Ecuador comfortably defeated host Qatar - arguably the weakest team in the tournament.
Ecuador and the Netherlands are the favourites to move on to the knockout stages. A victory in this match will probably ensure their entry into the next round. The pain of not qualifying in FIFA World Cup 2018 must be still fresh for the Netherlands, which will leave no stones unturned to make sure they impress their fans while moving ahead in the tournament.
Ecuador and the Netherlands are the favourites to move on to the knockout stages. A victory in this match will probably ensure their entry into the next round. The pain of not qualifying in FIFA World Cup 2018 must be still fresh for the Netherlands, which will leave no stones unturned to make sure they impress their fans while moving ahead in the tournament.
The Netherlands’ record at the FIFA World Cups is patchy. While they reached the finals thrice, in 1974, 1978 and 2010, and finished third in 2018; they failed to qualify for the mega event seven times in the last 16 editions.
The Netherlands’ record at the FIFA World Cups is patchy. While they reached the finals thrice, in 1974, 1978 and 2010, and finished third in 2018; they failed to qualify for the mega event seven times in the last 16 editions.
For Qatar, La Tricolor proved to be too organised to handle in the opening match on November 20. With games against the Netherlands on November 25 and Senegal on November 29, Ecuador now face two of the toughest opponents in the section. Senegal will be eager to avenge their defeat to the Dutch. The Latin American squad are well aware that even a draw in this match may benefit them.
For Qatar, La Tricolor proved to be too organised to handle in the opening match on November 20. With games against the Netherlands on November 25 and Senegal on November 29, Ecuador now face two of the toughest opponents in the section. Senegal will be eager to avenge their defeat to the Dutch. The Latin American squad are well aware that even a draw in this match may benefit them.
In the two international friendlies that have been played between the two sides in 2006 and 2014, the Oranje won one of them, with the other game ending in a draw. The Netherlands also have a strong record against South American teams in FIFA world cups. They have lost only two of their last 14 games, and their last loss was to Brazil back in 1994.
In the two international friendlies that have been played between the two sides in 2006 and 2014, the Oranje won one of them, with the other game ending in a draw. The Netherlands also have a strong record against South American teams in FIFA world cups. They have lost only two of their last 14 games, and their last loss was to Brazil back in 1994.
Memphis Depay, who is recovering from an injury, has 42 international goals. The Dutch forward should start against Ecuador in Vincent Janssen’s place and make a difference. Wingers Steven Bergwijn and Cody Gakpo, along with Davy Klaassen, should also impress. For Ecuador, it will be Enner Valencia, who will be expected to shine again just like he did against Qatar.
Memphis Depay, who is recovering from an injury, has 42 international goals. The Dutch forward should start against Ecuador in Vincent Janssen’s place and make a difference. Wingers Steven Bergwijn and Cody Gakpo, along with Davy Klaassen, should also impress. For Ecuador, it will be Enner Valencia, who will be expected to shine again just like he did against Qatar.
The Netherlands vs Ecuador match will be played on November 25 at 9:30 PM (Indian time) in the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha.
The Netherlands vs Ecuador match will be played on November 25 at 9:30 PM (Indian time) in the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha.
The Netherlands vs Ecuador match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
The Netherlands vs Ecuador match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
The Netherlands vs Ecuador match will be a treat to watch as it will be a high-scoring one. The Dutch will secure their spot in the next round with a 4-2 win.
The Netherlands vs Ecuador match will be a treat to watch as it will be a high-scoring one. The Dutch will secure their spot in the next round with a 4-2 win.