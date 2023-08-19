Netizens mourn death of Balltze dog who went viral for ‘Swole doge vs Cheems’ and other memes2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 10:16 PM IST
The viral meme dog ‘Cheems’ died during a surgery and left the internet weeping on his demise on Friday
Sudden demise of the viral meme dog, Cheems, has left the netizens weeping and in despair on Friday. The viral dog of Shiba Inu breed took the internet by storm and turned into a meme icon. He died at the age of 12 during his thoracentesis surgery.
