Netizens share ‘dehumanising’ stories as Google, other orgs begin mass layoffs

Netizens share ‘dehumanising’ stories as Google, other orgs begin mass layoffs3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:40 AM IST
As the economy slows down, tens of thousands of workers have been made redundant by some of the world's biggest firms. The layoffs - as recounted by the former employees on social media - tell a somewhat sordid and dehumanising tale. Some found themselves informed via impersonal emails amidst maternity leave or while travelling for business trips. Others discovered that they were no longer a part of the company as they tried to enter the office building in the morning.
