'Neutral country' India will record highest growth in coming years: US billionaire
“India will have the biggest and fastest growth rate. This country will see the biggest transformation among the rest of the countries of the world", American billionaire Ray Dalio said during the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai, Gulf News reported. During the ‘Governments and Changing World Order’ session, Dalio emphasized that India will record the highest growth in the upcoming years. 

Rau Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates said unlike US and China who are engaged in power conflicts, India being a ‘neutral country’ will be able to rise higher up in ranks in terms of growth in the coming years. 

“Countries that stayed away from wars will benefit," said Dalio in a conversation with Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs.

“The dynamic of India is very interesting. It is dominated by a few families. It is not very open and it is not an easy place to get into but it will do well."

Upon being asked by Gergawi about Europe and where the continent stands, Dalio said it is a great place to visit and enjoy its beauty.

Dalio who has authored a book on the ‘Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail’ said, “A big cycle typically begins after a major conflict where one establishes a new leading power and the New World Order. No one wants to challenge this power, a period of peace and prosperity typically follows as people get used to this. They increasingly bet on this peace and prosperity, borrowing money, which eventually leads to a financial bubble."

