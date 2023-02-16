‘Neutral country' India will record highest growth in coming years: US billionaire
- 'The dynamic of India is very interesting,' said Ray Dalio at the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai
“India will have the biggest and fastest growth rate. This country will see the biggest transformation among the rest of the countries of the world", American billionaire Ray Dalio said during the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai, Gulf News reported. During the ‘Governments and Changing World Order’ session, Dalio emphasized that India will record the highest growth in the upcoming years.
