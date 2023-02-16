Dalio who has authored a book on the ‘Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail’ said, “A big cycle typically begins after a major conflict where one establishes a new leading power and the New World Order. No one wants to challenge this power, a period of peace and prosperity typically follows as people get used to this. They increasingly bet on this peace and prosperity, borrowing money, which eventually leads to a financial bubble."