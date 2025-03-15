Mark Carney, sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister on Friday, wasted no time addressing tensions with the United States. He dismissed talk of Canada becoming part of the US.

"Personally, I’ve been clear that we will never, ever, in any way, shape or form, be part of the United States," Carney stated firmly.

Navigating trade tensions with Trump Carney acknowledged the challenges posed by US President Donald Trump, who has threatened tariffs that could severely impact the Canadian economy. However, he expressed confidence in working with Trump.

"We respect President Trump. President Trump has put some very important issues at the top of his agenda. We understand his agenda," Carney told reporters after being sworn in.

He highlighted common concerns between both nations, particularly the fight against fentanyl. "We understand the importance of addressing the scourge of fentanyl, which is a challenge here in Canada as well as the United States," he added.

Emphasising shared goals Despite tensions, Carney pointed to similarities in their leadership styles, suggesting that cooperation was possible. "In many respects, part of my experience overlaps with that of the President - we're both looking out for our countries. But he knows, and I know from long experience, that we can find mutual solutions that win for both," he said.

Strengthening European alliances Carney announced plans to visit London and Paris next week, signaling a shift in Canada’s foreign policy focus. With Canada-US relations at a historic low, the new prime minister is looking to strengthen ties with European allies.

