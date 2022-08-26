‘Never felt so humiliated’: Indians over Texas woman's racial abuse

The Texas woman, Esmeralda Upton can be heard saying ‘I hate you Indian. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life. Go back to India. You... people are ruining this country'.
A video of a Texas woman using abusive racial comments against Indian-American women, went viral on social media platforms on Friday. The incident has enraged Indian community settled abroad against such racial discrimination.
The attacker, Esmeralda Upton can be heard saying “I hate you Indian. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life". The video shows her telling the group of women to "Go back to India. You... people are ruining this country," the CBS News reported.
"Everywhere I ... go, you Indians are ... everywhere," she is seen screaming in the video. "If life was so great in India, why are you here," she shouted while inserting the f-word and suddenly started assaulting the four Indian women.
Indrani Banerjee, one of the women in the group narrated the appalling encounter with the Texas woman on her Facebook account. She said that she lived in Dallas for 29 years and had never felt so humiliated before.
“Dinner with friends ended with a frightening experience. As we left Sixty Vines, Plano and headed towards our cars, an angry, drunk woman came at us with hateful racial slurs and even physically attacked us...I have lived in DFW for 29 years and never have I felt so humiliated, threatened, and scared for my life. Can’t believe this is what America has become," she wrote.
She also added that they called 911 and the cops arrived within few minutes to arrest the lady.
Another woman, Bidisha Rudra who was also a part of the group, shared a post in which she explained what provoked the Texas woman to attack them in such a manner.
“A lot of people are asking what triggered this behavior. Answer is ‘nothing’. We were talking amongst ourselves when she walked by and made a racially insinuating comment. And kept coming back to add additional insults as captured in the video. This unprovoked attack terrifies us even more," Bidisha Rudra described.
Groups in North Texas with ties to the South Asian American community also condemned the attack and said they were relieved that a suspect had been arrested. Urmeet Juneja, president of the India Association of North Texas, said he thinks North Texas has largely been a welcoming and safe place for people who are of South Asian descent, The Dallas Morning News reported.
"We are happy that law enforcement has taken swift action and arrested this person. Still, we also think that they should conduct a fair investigation and get to the bottom of the matter and take this hate crime investigation to its conclusion," Juneja said.
“The events in Plano remind me of stories my parents and their friends told me over and over in the wake of 9/11 — of fellow Americans seeing them as others and enemies," said Saatvik Ahluwalia, a spokesman for Asian Texans for Justice was quoted as saying by the report.
Soon after the incident, the Plano Police Detectives in Texas has arrested a Mexican-American woman and charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threat charges. She remained in city jail Thursday with bond set at $10,000. The incident happened shortly after 8 pm on Wednesday outside a Plano restaurant.
