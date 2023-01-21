The political heat around the 2024 Presidential elections in the United States is rising as Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley said on Thursday that she can be the "new leader" to take America ahead. The former ambassador to the United Nations also added that President Joe Biden may not get a second term as the US President.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Nikki Haley declared that she is planning to run for the US Presidential polls of 2024.

"Well, when you're looking at a run for president, you look at two things. You first look at, 'does the current situation push for new?' The second question is, 'am I that person that could be that new leader?' You know, on the first question, you can look all across the board, domestic, and foreign policy. You can look at, you know, inflation going up, the economy shrinking, government getting bigger, you know, small business owners not being able to pay their rent. Big businesses getting these bailouts, all of these things warrant that, yes, we need to go in a new direction," said Haley.

"So do I think I could be that leader? Yes, But we are still working through things and we'll figure it out. I've never lost a race. I said that then I still say that now. I'm not going to lose now," she added.

Haley has served as the Governor of South Carolina and very proudly claims that she turned the state around. She said that she took on the state that was hurting and made it "the beast of the Southeast."

Under the initial two years of the Presidency of Donald Trump, Haley served as the American ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018. She claims that during her time at the UN she "took on the world when they tried to disrespect us."

Haley resigned from the Trump administration in 2018 announcing that she is done with the positions of Governor or ambassador. In case she stays on her decision to run for the elections, Haley will face Donald Trump in the GOP primary.

Donald Trump has already announced his third bid for the White House in November.

