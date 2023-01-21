'Never lost a race': Indian-American Republican Nikki Haley hints at running for 2024 US Presidential polls2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:33 AM IST
- The former ambassador to the United Nations also added that President Joe Biden may not get a second term as the US President
The political heat around the 2024 Presidential elections in the United States is rising as Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley said on Thursday that she can be the "new leader" to take America ahead. The former ambassador to the United Nations also added that President Joe Biden may not get a second term as the US President.
