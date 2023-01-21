"Well, when you're looking at a run for president, you look at two things. You first look at, 'does the current situation push for new?' The second question is, 'am I that person that could be that new leader?' You know, on the first question, you can look all across the board, domestic, and foreign policy. You can look at, you know, inflation going up, the economy shrinking, government getting bigger, you know, small business owners not being able to pay their rent. Big businesses getting these bailouts, all of these things warrant that, yes, we need to go in a new direction," said Haley.

