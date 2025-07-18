‘Never thought of fleeing…’: Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro hits out at court after ordered to wear ankle monitor

In first comments after being ordered to wear an ankle monitor, cease all communication with his son and diplomats, and stop using social media, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday slammed the country's top court and said its orders aimed to humiliate him.

“I have never thought of fleeing Brazil,” the former president was quoted as saying by Reuters, adding that his next steps would “depend on his lawyers”.

CNN Brasil reported that the court orders targeting Bolsonaro had been motivated by the risk of him fleeing to the United States.

Lawmakers from his party said Bolsonaro was also banned from contacting key allies including his son Eduardo, a Brazilian congressman who has been lobbying in Washington to help his father. On social media, the lawmaker tied the latest court order to a video his father released on Thursday thanking US President Donald Trump for his support.

Bolsonaro's lawyers in a statement expressed "surprise and indignation" at what they called "severe precautionary measures imposed against him," adding that Bolsonaro has so far complied with court orders.

Police action against Bolsonaro According to a Bloomberg report, which cited local press, police carried out search warrants against Bolsonaro on Friday. He is about to stand trial over an alleged coup attempt.

“I was surprised by the police searching my home at 7 am this morning,” Reuters quoted Bolsonaro as saying.

The federal police said in a statement that they carried out two search and seizure warrants, “in addition to precautionary measures other than imprisonment.” The statement didn’t mention Bolsonaro by name but referred to the case he is involved in before the Supreme Court.

Trump backs Bolsonaro against ‘witch hunt’ The police operation was authorised by Brazil’s Supreme Court, which has drawn criticism from US President Trump, who claims there is a “witch hunt” against Bolsonaro and his supporters, the report said.

Bolsonaro, who was friendly with Trump when they were both in office, is on trial before Brazil's Supreme Court on charges of plotting a coup to stop President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office in January 2023.

Trump, who last week said he would impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, posted on Truth Social on Thursday a letter he sent to Bolsonaro.

"I have seen the terrible treatment you are receiving at the hands of an unjust system turned against you. This trial should end immediately!" he wrote.