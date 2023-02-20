New 6.4 magnitude quake hits Turkey-Syria border area
According to disaster response agency AFAD an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude had struck the Turkey-Syria border region near the Hatay province.
Less than two weeks after a series of deadly earthquakes left tens of thousands of people dead in Turkey and Syria, fresh tremors were felt in the border region today. According to disaster response agency AFAD an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude had struck the Turkey-Syria border region near the Hatay province.
