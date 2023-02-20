Less than two weeks after a series of deadly earthquakes left tens of thousands of people dead in Turkey and Syria, fresh tremors were felt in the border region today. According to disaster response agency AFAD an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude had struck the Turkey-Syria border region near the Hatay province.

The quake hit the town of Defne at 8:04 pm (1704 GMT) and was strongly felt by media teams in Antakya and Adana - some 200 km to the north. It is not yet clear whether the latest tremors have wrought fresh havoc in the already devastated region, or to what extent.

Monday's quake quake was felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre it struck at a depth of just two km - potentially magnifying its impact at ground level.

An AFP report citing a journalist in the area said there were scenes of panic as the new tremors raised clouds of dust in the devastated town. The walls of badly damaged buildings crumbled while several people, apparently injured, called for help.

The development comes mere days after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks killed more than 47,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria. With some 385,000 apartments destroyed or seriously damaged in Turkey alone, many people still remain missing. As recue efforts wind down, the death toll is expected to rise in the coming days.

Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since the initial quake.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Turkey that the United States would help "for as long as it takes". Meanwhile Turkish authorities are carrying out wide-scale demolition of damaged buildings.

More to come…