New anti-racism strategy: Canada immigration may never be the same again

New anti-racism strategy: Canada immigration may never be the same again2 min read . 10:25 AM IST
‘Racism is no longer an untouchable topic,’ says a statement from the Canada government.
Canada is revamping its anti-racism strategy in an effort to combat racism. This means the process of Canada immigration may never be the same.
Acting deputy minister of immigration Caroline Xavier said in a statement that the lives of Canadian citizens would be forever marked by the injustices that could no longer be ignored. Xavier marked the “differential impacts of COVID-19, the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic, and the rising voices of indigenous peoples, Black, racialized and marginalized people in Canada who reignited the global movement against racism in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in the United States in May 2020".
An earlier statement from the government says, “Racism is no longer an untouchable topic. We have actively encouraged brave discussions about racism and reconciliation at all levels of the Department, and we have grown more mature in talking about these issues and tackling them. Many initiatives in the past year have aimed at shifting mindsets."
Since July 2020, though, the Canadian Immigration Department has established an Anti-Racism Task Force to educate senior management and staff about anti-racism. Anti-Racism Strategy 1.0 was the name given to that tactic. Its claimed objective was to eliminate racism from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) operations, management methods and policies.
The inclusion of equity objectives in managers' and executives' performance agreements, setting higher workforce targets to increase the representation of Black, Indigenous, and racialized employees, and developing racial impact assessment and bias identification tools and frameworks for policy development, risk management, and operational decision-making are among the key accomplishments of the Canada government's Anti-Racism Strategy 1.0, according to the government. Additionally, it has gathered information on race through yearly client surveys.
Strategy 2.0, which is in effect until 2024, gives a broad framework that, when compared to recent anti-racism measures from the Canadian government and the IRCC. It allows the authorities to refine their anti-racism work through a more concentrated effort. The goal is to create a model for systems change that includes specific, doable actions and a monitoring framework.
Meanwhile, according to social media critics of the IRCC, African students who apply to Canadian colleges and universities are rejected study permits at a considerably higher rate than international students from other countries.
