New anti-racism strategy: Canada immigration may never be the same again

Acting deputy minister of immigration Caroline Xavier said in a statement that the lives of Canadian citizens would be forever marked by the injustices that could no longer be ignored. Xavier marked the “differential impacts of COVID-19, the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic, and the rising voices of indigenous peoples, Black, racialized and marginalized people in Canada who reignited the global movement against racism in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in the United States in May 2020".