New BA.2.75 Omicron variant becoming difficult to track: WHO explains why2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 09:27 PM IST
- Our understanding of Omicron BA.2.75 is quite limited because we have very few sequences available, WHO official stated
Listen to this article
World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday warned that its ability to track the COVID virus is reducing as the rate of testing and surveillance has dropped significantly across the world. And with so many variants (that are loosely tracked) circulating at the same time is a perfect environment for new strains to emerge, a UN health agency expert pointed out.