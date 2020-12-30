New cases challenge China’s targeted Covid-19 strategy

Authorities in recent weeks have avoided the sweeping enforced lockdowns and business closures that were put into place at the beginning of the year after the coronavirus first emerged in central China, sticking to more selective and less invasive measures that kept the virus spread in check without hurting the economic recovery.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in