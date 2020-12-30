Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New cases challenge China’s targeted Covid-19 strategy
Beijing’s government has appealed to residents to voluntarily reduce private gatherings and unnecessary travel

New cases challenge China’s targeted Covid-19 strategy

5 min read . 03:37 PM IST Sha Hua , The Wall Street Journal

Latest infection clusters come as country prepares for explosion of travel around Lunar New Year holiday

Hong Kong: A string of new Covid-19 clusters poses a test to China’s more targeted approach toward pandemic control as the country draws closer to the Lunar New Year holiday, typically a time when hundreds of millions of Chinese people travel to see relatives.

Authorities in recent weeks have avoided the sweeping enforced lockdowns and business closures that were put into place at the beginning of the year after the coronavirus first emerged in central China, sticking to more selective and less invasive measures that kept the virus spread in check without hurting the economic recovery.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi Metro changes train timings on New Year's Eve. Details here

1 min read . 04:23 PM IST

India to export indigenous Akash missile system after cabinet approval

1 min read . 04:22 PM IST

Out of 227 UK returnees, 25 still untraced in Uttarakhand amid new variant fears

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Lockdown gains made and lost

3 min read . 04:03 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.