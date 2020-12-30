New cases challenge China’s targeted Covid-19 strategy

New cases challenge China’s targeted Covid-19 strategy5 min read . 03:37 PM IST
Latest infection clusters come as country prepares for explosion of travel around Lunar New Year holiday
Hong Kong: A string of new Covid-19 clusters poses a test to China’s more targeted approach toward pandemic control as the country draws closer to the Lunar New Year holiday, typically a time when hundreds of millions of Chinese people travel to see relatives.
Authorities in recent weeks have avoided the sweeping enforced lockdowns and business closures that were put into place at the beginning of the year after the coronavirus first emerged in central China, sticking to more selective and less invasive measures that kept the virus spread in check without hurting the economic recovery.
