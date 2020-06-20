New cases climb in Beijing, Brazil tops 1 million

China ’s capital reported another 22 coronavirus infections bringing the number of cases in Beijing’s fresh outbreak to at least 205. California, Florida and Arizona set one-day records and Texas outpaced its seven-day average, fueling concern the spread is worsening in the U.S. Sun Belt.

Brazil topped 1 million infections, trailing only the U.S., after reporting record new cases. The public role is over for the White House task force, which had taken a lead in the response.

Major cruise lines agreed to suspend voyages from U.S. ports until Sept. 15. The World Health Organization chief warned of “a new and dangerous phase."

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases top 8.6 million; deaths exceed 458,000

Revisiting relief funds as small business owners still struggle

Masks are mandated even in red states, with cases soaring

World girds for long, hard road back after 450,000 virus deaths

Food inequality crisis deepens under pandemic’s pressure

U.S. sports reopening plans run up against spike in cases

Returning to offices could cost $18,000 per NYC banker

China Reports 27 More Cases (9:04 a.m. HK)

China reported 27 additional cases, with 22 of those in the nation’s capital Beijing. The other five were in Guangdong, Shanghai and Hebei.

U.S. to Release PPP Loan Details (7:10 a.m. HK)

The Trump administration said it will disclose details about companies that got loans of more than $150,000 from a small-business relief program, following a backlash for refusing to reveal details about billions of dollars in government aid.

Names, addresses and other details from businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program loans will be disclosed in ranges starting with loans worth $150,000 to $350,000 and up to $5 million-$10 million, the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration said. For loans under $150,000, totals will be released aggregated by zip code, industry, business type and various demographic categories.

Hawaii Has Biggest One-Day Jump (6:45 a.m. HK)

Hawaii reported 27 new cases, its biggest one-day increase in more than two months, raising the total to 789, the third-fewest in the U.S. behind Alaska and Montana. The state has reported 17 deaths.

The majority of new cases are associated with community clusters in large households with crowded conditions, adult care and long-term nursing facilities, and with a church group, state officials said.

Novartis Stops Hydroxychloroquine Trial (6:10 a.m. HK)

Novartis AG will stop a clinical trial using the anti-malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump to treat Covid-19 patients, citing in a statement slow enrollment for the tests.

The recruiting challenge made it unlikely the team could collect meaningful data about hydroxychloroquine in a reasonable timeframe, Novartis said. No safety issues were reported or efficacy conclusions reached.

The Food and Drug Administration revoked emergency-use authorization for two malaria drugs after finding they were unlikely to work against the virus and could have dangerous side effects.

Tyson Says 13% of Staff Test Positive (6:05 p.m. HK)

Tyson Foods Inc. said 481 out of 3,748 workers at its facilities in northwest Arkansas tested positive for Covid-19. The total is in addition to 212 cases identified by the Department of Health or when employees sought care through their health-care providers. Tyson said 95% of the workers who tested positive were asymptomatic.

Task Force’s Public Role Ends (5:30 p.m. NY)

Public briefings by the White House Coronavirus Task Force are over, although the panel that includes infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci and epidemiologist Deborah Birx will review data and speak with the governors, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

McEnany said as the U.S. presses ahead with reopening its economy, she will relay any further information about the outbreak.

The task force’s profile has diminished since McEnany’s arrival in May. Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, hasn’t spoken publicly at the White House in more than seven weeks.

Brazil Passes 1 Million Cases (5:05 p.m. NY)

Brazil exceeded 1 million coronavirus infections, the second nation to reach the mark, as the disease shows no sign of slowing in Latin America’s largest nation months after the first cases were recorded.

The country registered a record 54,771 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 1,032,913. The data compiled by Brazilian states also showed 1,206 fatalities, raising the toll to 48,954. In both counts, Brazil trails only the U.S., which had 2,206,333 on Friday, according to John Hopkins University data.

The surge in daily cases -- almost 20,000 more than the previous record -- was caused in part by a technical issue in the reporting system of some states, the Health Ministry said late Friday.

Brazil’s response, plagued by political infighting and mismatched quarantine orders, has made it harder for experts to pinpoint when the disease will peak in the nation of 210 million.

Texas Cases Outpace Average (4:40 p.m. NY)

Texas cases rose 3.5% to 103,305, outpacing the previous 7-day average of 2.9%. Hospitalizations rose for the eighth straight day to 3,148, up 6.8% from the day before. As of Friday, the state has reported 2,140 deaths.

While Texas Governor Greg Abbott has avoided issuing mask requirements, he’s begun letting local governments order businesses to require face coverings for patrons and employees. Counties for Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, which are adding Covid-19 cases at a record-setting pace, have issued such mandates, and Houston is expected to take action Friday.

U.S. Cases Rise 1.4%, Topping 7-Day Average (4 p.m. NY)

U.S. cases rose by 31,489 from the same time Thursday, to 2.21 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The 1.4% increase was faster than the average daily increase of 1.1% for the past week, and the biggest percentage rise in six days. Deaths inched up 0.6% to 118,798.

Daily U.S. cases have increased by 20,000-25,000 a day for the past week.

Cases in Arizona rose 7.5% to 46,706, according to the data from Johns Hopkins and Bloomberg News.

Florida reported 89,748 cases, up 4.4% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 3.2% in the previous seven days. Deaths reached 3,104, an increase of 1.4%.

South Carolina cases rose 5% and topped 1,000 for the first time. Total cases reached 22,608.

California cases rose 2.7% to 165,416 while deaths increased 1.3% to 5,360, according to the state’s website.

South Africa Cases Pass China (3:45 p.m. NY)

South Africa reported new cases rose 4.6% on Friday, bringing the total to 87,715. The country now has more infections than China, where the disease emerged six months ago. The death death toll remains relatively low, at 1,831, and 55% of those who were infected have recovered, the Ministry of Health said.

Automakers Restart to Meet Demand (3:30 p.m. NY)

Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will resume pre-pandemic factory schedules from June 22, racing to meet stronger-than-expected demand. General Motors Co. aims to be back to normal output by month’s end.

Ford is moving two weeks earlier than planned, a sign its supply base and workforce ramp up has gone smoothly. Once Fiat Chrysler restores a second shift at a Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere, Illinois, it will be back to previous production, a spokeswoman said.

Cruise Pause Extended to Sept. 15 (2:45 p.m. NY)

Major cruise lines agreed to suspend voyages from U.S. ports until Sept. 15, another setback for an industry trying to rebound from the pandemic. A no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was to expire on July 24.

“Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crew members," Cruise Lines International Association said.

California Has Biggest One-Day Rise (2:20 p.m. NY)

California reported 4,317 new cases on Friday, the biggest one-day jump of the pandemic, as total cases rose by 2.7% to 165,416. Deaths increased by 70, or 1.3%, top 5,360.

The increase in new cases has climbed for three straight days, according to the state’s website. Hospitalizations fell 0.3%, to 3,428, while patients in intensive care rose 0.8% to 1,128.

Theater Chain Reverses on Masks (1:35 p.m. NY)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., facing customer outrage over its mask policy, reversed course and will require guests to wear face coverings when its theaters reopen next month. Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said he got “intense and immediate outcry" from customers after the optional-mask policy was announced on Thursday. “Those who are unwilling to wear a mask will not be admitted or allowed to stay," he said.

Within hours of AMC’s decision, Cineworld Group Plc’s Regal updated its policy to require customers to wear masks. For now, Cinemark Holdings Inc. and Marcus Theatres Corp. said they’ll stick to local guidelines but won’t oust customers who don’t cover their faces.

Mexico City Delays Reopening (1:30 p.m. NY)

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum delayed the gradual reopening of Mexico City as Covid-19 cases sweep through the country’s capital. Reopening of street markets, restaurants, malls, department stores, hotels, church services and other establishments is now expected after June 28.

Apple Shuts Some Stores (12:45 p.m. NY)

Apple Inc. is again temporarily shutting 11 U.S. stores in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina after new cases spiked. Before the decision, Apple had reopened the majority of its U.S. locations, including many stores in New York City and Los Angeles. The company in March closed all shops outside of China to help curb the spread of the virus. Apple shares slid.

Oklahoma, Tulsa Cases Climb (12:30 p.m. NY)

Oklahoma reported 352 new cases on Friday, a 3.8% increase but lower than the record high 450 reached a day earlier, and giving the state one of the sharpest rates of increase in the U.S. Total infections reached 9,706.

On a seven-day rolling average, Oklahoma has the second-highest rate for daily cases, at 22%, behind only Montana’s 33%, according to Bloomberg data.

In Tulsa County, where the Trump re-election campaign holds a mass indoor rally on Saturday, new cases jumped on Thursday by 120 -- the most in a day -- to 2,070. New cases have climbed 25% since Monday, according to the county website. Health officials recommended delaying the event, expected to draw at least 100,000 people, as cases spike.

Global Cases Hit Daily Record, WHO Says (11:56 a.m. NY)

The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with a record 150,000 cases reported Thursday, said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Almost half of the new cases came from the Americas, where the outbreak continues to rage, Tedros said during the WHO’s daily briefing. The agency called on countries and citizens to remain vigilant, maintain social distancing efforts, cover coughs, stay home if sick and wear masks in public. All countries must commit to finding new infections, testing close contacts and isolating those who are sick, he said.

“The world is in a new and dangerous phase," Tedros said. “Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. But the virus is still spreading fast. It is still deadly and most people are still susceptible."

Arizona Cases Soar 7.5% (11:40 a.m. NY)

Arizona reported a 7.5% jump in new cases on Friday, or 3,426, to bring total state cases to 46,689, the health department said. ABC-15 in Phoenix said the one-day rise was a record for the state, which is reopening businesses. The state reported 41 new deaths, raising the total to 1,312.

