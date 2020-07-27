New coronavirus cure could be days away, says White House Chief of Staff

After over six months of novel coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 16 million people and killed over 650,000 all over the world, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday said he was “hopeful" that within days there will be an announcement on new treatments for Covid-19.

“We’re hopeful that, with some of the breakthrough technology on therapeutics, that we will be able to announce some new therapies in the coming days," Meadows said in an interview with ABC News.

On the other hand, Federal Reserve is set to meet ahead of a key GDP estimate as new data shows recovery in US manufacturing.

The meet comes amid the economic news as lawmakers in Washington are debating provisions of another stimulus package to follow up on the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in March as Covid-19 hit.

The Fed will likely take several economic indicators into account as it begins its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in the coming week, but few big moves are expected since the committee had already slashed its benchmark lending rate to zero in mid-March, according to reports.

Moreover, Meadows spent the weekend working with Republicans senators to draft a stimulus bill to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He however, did not elaborate on what the new therapies may be.

Meanwhile, US-based Moderna today started the final phase of trial of its coronavirus vaccine today, involving about 30,000 participants. Moderna joined Oxford University-AstraZenica and two other Chinese companies whose covid vaccines are already undergoing the phase 3 trial.

The trial, named COVE, is the first to be implemented under the US government's Operation Warp Speed that aims to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19.

The US has has suffered more than 1.46 lakh coronavirus-related deaths, the highest in the world even as the number of new cases has continued to surge.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via