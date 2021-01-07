New coronavirus strain: 3 more test positive in Maharashtra, tally at 11

The number of people found infected with the newly discovered coronavirus variant reached 11 in Maharashtra on Thursday with three more people testing positive. All the patients are asymptomatic, a health official from the state has said.

"So far, there were eight passengers with the new strain found in the UK which is 70% more infectious. Now, three more samples sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune have also come out positive," he said.

All three new patients are from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area near Pune city, he said.

The official further said that two of the 11 have been discharged after two consecutive RT-PCR tests showed negative results and they underwent a mandatory 14- day institutional quarantine.

The state has so far screened 4,858 international travellers after the discovery of a new variant of the virus in the UK caused global alarm.

As many as 1,211 of them have completed their mandatory institutional quarantine.

Of 3,476 travellers who underwent RT-PCR testing, 75 tested positive for Covid-19. All 75 samples were referred to the NIV.

Meanwhile, the state health minister said on Thursday that Maharashtra is ready to start the vaccination drive whenever instructed by the central government.

"We had a meeting with the Union Health Minister. We insisted that Covid vaccination drive must be sponsored by the Government of India. We also pointed out all lacunae in maintaining cold storage of vaccines. We are ready to execute the inoculation drive whenever instructed," said Rajesh Tope, the health minister of Maharashtra.

