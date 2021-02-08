New coronavirus strain discovered in Argentina, says report

New coronavirus strain discovered in Argentina, says report1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 09:42 PM IST
- 'The Amazonas P1 variant was recently detected in two samples, and the Rio de Janeiro P2 variant in two other travelers. All of them from Brazil,' Argentina's Minister of Health Ginés González García said in a tweet
A new strain of Covid-19 has been discovered in Argentina, Sputnik, a Russian state-affiliated media agency has reported.
In Dubai's covid-19 vaccine scramble, Sikhs serve doses to all2 min read . 09:55 PM IST
Civil service exam: SC asks Centre to consider if one-time relaxation can be given on age limit4 min read . 09:53 PM IST
Scientists warn over misuse of climate models in financial markets1 min read . 09:42 PM IST
ICC signs edtech platform Byju's as global partner until 20231 min read . 09:35 PM IST
"The Amazonas P1 variant was recently detected in two samples, and the Rio de Janeiro P2 variant in two other travelers. All of them from Brazil," Argentina's Minister of Health Ginés González García said in a tweet on Twitter.
Argentina, which is ramping up its vaccination program with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, registered 8,374 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 1,970,009, the health ministry said.
The ministry also reported 285 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 48,985.
The province of Buenos Aires has registered a total of 822,037 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic broke out in March last year and remains as the hardest-hit region in the South American country.
Argentina has decided to keep its borders closed to non-resident foreigners until Feb. 28 to prevent the spread of the virus.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.