Home >News >World >New coronavirus strain discovered in Argentina, says report
A lab technician performs a step in the testing procedure, which according to local media, was ordered by Mexican health authorities, to investigate if a new strain of coronavirus detected in the state of Jalisco could be a Mexican variant of SARS-CoV-2 (Representative image).

New coronavirus strain discovered in Argentina, says report

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST Agencies

  • 'The Amazonas P1 variant was recently detected in two samples, and the Rio de Janeiro P2 variant in two other travelers. All of them from Brazil,' Argentina's Minister of Health Ginés González García said in a tweet

A new strain of Covid-19 has been discovered in Argentina, Sputnik, a Russian state-affiliated media agency has reported.

"The Amazonas P1 variant was recently detected in two samples, and the Rio de Janeiro P2 variant in two other travelers. All of them from Brazil," Argentina's Minister of Health Ginés González García said in a tweet on Twitter.

Argentina, which is ramping up its vaccination program with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, registered 8,374 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 1,970,009, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 285 more deaths from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 48,985.

The province of Buenos Aires has registered a total of 822,037 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic broke out in March last year and remains as the hardest-hit region in the South American country.

Argentina has decided to keep its borders closed to non-resident foreigners until Feb. 28 to prevent the spread of the virus.

