OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New coronavirus variant identified in New York: Report
File photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (AP)
File photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (AP)

New coronavirus variant identified in New York: Report

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 07:19 AM IST Reuters

The variant was also described in research published online this week by the California Institute of Technology

A new coronavirus variant that shares some similarities with a more transmissible and intractable variant discovered in South Africa is on the rise in New York City, researchers said on Wednesday.

The new variant, known as B.1.526, was first identified in samples collected in New York in November, and by 45ghresearchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Activity in India’s dominant services sector expanded for a fourth straight month in January.

India’s recession exit gains momentum on services, manufacturing

2 min read . 06:42 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today; will inaugurate slew of projects

2 min read . 06:40 AM IST
The Google and Facebook logos and the Australian flag

Australia passes landmark law requiring tech firms to pay for news

2 min read . 06:11 AM IST
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given directions that all the passengers arriving at the airports in India should get an RT-PCR test done

Congress MP urges Centre to conduct free Covid test for international travellers landing in India

1 min read . 06:00 AM IST

The variant was also described in research published online this week by the California Institute of Technology. Neither study has been reviewed by outside experts.

The Columbia researchers said an analysis of publicly available databases did not show a high prevalence of coronavirus variants recently identified in South Africa and Brazil in case samples from44 New York City and surrounding areas.

"Instead we found high 4Catrin Uhlemann, assistant professor in the division of infectious diseases at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons, said in a statement.

The Columbia study found that B.1.526 shares some worrying characteristics with B.1.351, the variant first identified in South Africa, and P.1., which was first identified in Brazil. Several studies have suggested that those new variants are more resistant to some existing vaccines than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

The researchers said the main concern is a change in one area of the virus’ spike protein, called E484K, that is present in all three variants. The E484K mutation is believed to weaken the body’s immune response to the virus.

Studies have shown that recently launched coronavirus vaccines are still likely to neutralize the virus and protect against severe illness, even for infections with new variants. Vaccine makers are also working to develop booster shots to combat mutated versions of the virus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout