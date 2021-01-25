Subscribe
Home >News >World >New coronavirus variants complicate the battle against the pandemic
FILE PHOTO: A CalFire firefighter is administered his first dose of the Moderna vaccine in his arm by a CalFire Emergency Medical Technician during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in El Cajon, California, U.S., January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

New coronavirus variants complicate the battle against the pandemic

5 min read . 09:08 AM IST Stephen Fidler , The Wall Street Journal

  • Mutations may delay a return to normal as faster-spreading strains could make people sicker or render vaccines less effective

The emergence of new variants of the virus that causes Covid-19—including one in the U.K. that British officials say could be more deadly than earlier versions—signals a future in which health authorities are locked in a cat-and-mouse battle with a shape-shifting pathogen.

Faster-spreading coronavirus strains that researchers fear could also make people sicker or render vaccines less effective threaten to extend lockdowns and lead to more hospitalizations and deaths, epidemiologists caution. But, they said, it doesn’t mean the contagion can’t be contained.

New coronavirus variants complicate the battle against the pandemic

5 min read . 09:08 AM IST
