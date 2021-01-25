New coronavirus variants complicate the battle against the pandemic

New coronavirus variants complicate the battle against the pandemic5 min read . 09:08 AM IST
- Mutations may delay a return to normal as faster-spreading strains could make people sicker or render vaccines less effective
The emergence of new variants of the virus that causes Covid-19—including one in the U.K. that British officials say could be more deadly than earlier versions—signals a future in which health authorities are locked in a cat-and-mouse battle with a shape-shifting pathogen.
Faster-spreading coronavirus strains that researchers fear could also make people sicker or render vaccines less effective threaten to extend lockdowns and lead to more hospitalizations and deaths, epidemiologists caution. But, they said, it doesn’t mean the contagion can’t be contained.
