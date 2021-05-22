New COVID-19 rapid test kit receives scientific seal of approval

The microchip real-time PCR test can provide accurate results in 30 minutes and requires 10 times fewer reagents than the tube-based RT-PCR tests approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Supply chain shortages of reagents and test kits during the pandemic has slowed the rapid expansion of clinical testing. This new COVID-19 test kit is anoth fast and accurat er tool in the toolbox that uses less of the supply-constrained reagents to achieve fast and accurate results.