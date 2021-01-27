Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New Covid-19 rules make international travel tougher
Photo: AP

New Covid-19 rules make international travel tougher

5 min read . 04:02 PM IST Alison Sider , The Wall Street Journal

New virus variants prompt government bans on international flights and US requirement for negative tests

New strains of the coronavirus are prompting strict new rules for international travel, further complicating what was already a nearly impossible feat.

Global air traffic is severely depressed, in large part due to a maze of ever-changing travel rules around the world. International passenger demand in November was down 88% from year-earlier levels, according to the latest figures from the International Air Transport Association.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IMG Reliance rebranded as RISE Worldwide

1 min read . 04:57 PM IST

INLD leader Abhay Chautala resigns from Haryana Assembly over farm laws

1 min read . 04:58 PM IST

Finance Ministry releases 12,351 cr to 18 states for rural local bodies grant

1 min read . 04:56 PM IST

Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.