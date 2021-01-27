New Covid-19 rules make international travel tougher

New Covid-19 rules make international travel tougher5 min read . 04:02 PM IST
New virus variants prompt government bans on international flights and US requirement for negative tests
New strains of the coronavirus are prompting strict new rules for international travel, further complicating what was already a nearly impossible feat.
Global air traffic is severely depressed, in large part due to a maze of ever-changing travel rules around the world. International passenger demand in November was down 88% from year-earlier levels, according to the latest figures from the International Air Transport Association.
