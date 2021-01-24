New Covid-19 strain: Israel bars international flights till January-end

OPEN APP
1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 10:54 PM IST Bloomberg

Last week, Israel extended its lockdown to the end of January to keep cases down as it progresses with its vaccine campaign

Israel’s cabinet approved restrictions that will bar foreign flights from entering the country in order to limit the country’s exposure to mutated strains of Covid-19.

The closure takes effect at midnight Monday and will last through the end of the month, according to an announcement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. The government made exemptions for cargo and emergency situations.

Last week, Israel extended its lockdown to the end of January to keep cases down as it progresses with its vaccine campaign.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

