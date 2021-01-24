New Covid-19 strain: Israel bars international flights till January-end

Last week, Israel extended its lockdown to the end of January to keep cases down as it progresses with its vaccine campaign

Israel’s cabinet approved restrictions that will bar foreign flights from entering the country in order to limit the country’s exposure to mutated strains of Covid-19.

Israel’s cabinet approved restrictions that will bar foreign flights from entering the country in order to limit the country’s exposure to mutated strains of Covid-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

