OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New covid-19 strain spreads more quickly, UK medical chief says
An NHS (National Health Service) worker holds up a vial of the Pfizer-Biontech covid-19 vaccine at the Gloucestershire Vaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. (AFP)
An NHS (National Health Service) worker holds up a vial of the Pfizer-Biontech covid-19 vaccine at the Gloucestershire Vaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. (AFP)

New covid-19 strain spreads more quickly, UK medical chief says

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2020, 07:34 PM IST Reuters

  • 'As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance,' Whitty said in a statement

LONDON : A new strain of COVID-19 identified in the United Kingdom can spread more quickly and urgent work is under way to confirm that it does not cause a higher mortality rate, England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Saturday.

"As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance," Whitty said in a statement.

"As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout