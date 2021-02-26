New Covid-19 strains: What scientists know about coronavirus variants

Scientists around the world are scrambling to learn more about previously unknown variants of the coronavirus that seem to spread from person to person more readily than other versions of the Covid-19-causing pathogen—including one variant that may also be more deadly.
A fast-spreading variant, known as B.1.1.7, was identified in December in the U.K., leading to travel restrictions and a widespread lockdown there. Since then, the U.K. variant has been detected in China and other countries, as well as in Colorado, California and Florida.
3 min read . 01:05 AM IST
2 min read . 12:56 AM IST
5 min read . 12:40 AM IST
1 min read . 12:11 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal