New COVID-19 wave: WHO chief concerned about rising deaths

As a new wave of infections spreads across Europe and the US, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged governments and healthcare institutions to take action to stop COVID-19 transmission. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated at a briefing in Geneva on July 12 that sub-variants of the omicron strain were increasing the number of cases and resulting in additional fatalities. To stop the spread, Tedros suggested reviving standards like mask use.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}